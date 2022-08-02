Students ready to shine in queen contest

WEEPING WATER – Five young women will showcase their talents in front of fairgoers Aug. 10 at one of the top events of the week.

Jenna Muntz, Sela Rikli, Addi Andersen, Sophia Vercellino and Josie Cave will participate in this year’s Cass County Fair Queen Contest. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Open Air Auditorium.

Current Miss Cass County Jami Twomey will crown her successor on the fair stage. Twomey has served as Miss Cass County for the past year and has traveled to many parades and community activities in the area.

Muntz will represent Louisville in the contest, Rikli will wear the crown of Miss Murdock and Andersen will represent Murray and Beaver Lake. Vercellino will compete as Miss Plattsmouth and Cave will step on stage as Miss Weeping Water.

Contestants must be between the ages of 17-21 as of July 1 to be eligible for the contest. They must have graduated from high school by the end of the 2021-22 school year and must live in a Cass County community. A candidate is eligible if she works or goes to school outside the county but resides in a Cass County town.

The five contestants will take part in a luncheon the day of the event. Judges will interview each candidate for approximately 10-20 minutes during the afternoon. All five will then appear at the fairgrounds on the evening of Aug. 10.

Each of the candidates will deliver a speech three to four minutes in length. They will then be asked a question they have not heard or rehearsed before on stage. They will answer the extemporaneous question in a random order in front of the audience.

Judges will then go to a private area on the fairgrounds to determine the queen and princess winners. The princess will handle all responsibilities of the queen if she is unable to carry out her duties during the year.

All of the candidates will appear in the Cass County Fair Grand Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. They will ride in a car during the parade and their names will be announced to the crowd.

Loxley Drahn and Sophia Svanda are co-chairs of the queen contest. They are handling many organizational responsibilities for the event. Both are former Miss Cass County winners. Drahn earned the honor in 2011 and Svanda was named queen in 2018.

Miss Louisville 2022

Jenna Muntz will be Miss Louisville in this year’s contest. She is the daughter of Dan and Sara Muntz and is a 2022 graduate of Louisville High School. She is planning to attend Northeast Community College in Norfolk for two years to study agricultural education. She will then attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to complete her agricultural education degree.

Muntz said she felt honored to have an opportunity to be on stage for the Miss Cass County event.

“The title of Miss Cass County Queen is much more than just a title,” Muntz said. “It is a commitment to positively represent our county and be someone who the youth can look up to. It is someone who will work hard to promote Cass County and all of its great features. It is also someone who knows how to be a leader by both communication and actions.”

Muntz earned many academic awards at Louisville and was a member of National Honor Society. She was a Student Council member for four years, a Spanish Club member for three years and a board member of the Wally J Foundation this spring. She also participated in band, basketball and journalism in high school.

Muntz took part in American Red Cross blood drives, collected canned items for local food banks and helped with winter coat drives at LHS. She was a member of the Project Linus team and she placed flags at the city cemetery for Memorial Day.

The sport of trapshooting has given Muntz the opportunity to travel across the state. She was on the Nebraska AIM All-State Trap Team and has won multiple trophies at the Cornhusker State Trap Shoot.

Muntz owns extensive 4-H experience. She has been on the 4-H Youth Council for four years and has been council secretary for two years. She has also been a Cass County 4-H Ambassador for two years.

Those 4-H abilities have translated into many awards at the Cass County Fair. She has showed champion and reserve champion animals throughout her time in the program. Her list of awards includes trophies for sheep showmanship, dairy cow, ram lamb, ewe lamb and market lamb events.

Muntz said she hoped she could impact others in a positive way if she was selected as queen.

“I remember how I looked up to the girl that was Miss Louisville like she was royalty,” Muntz said. “Of course when I was young the crown made her seem like everything was perfect, but now as I have gotten older I see that you don’t have to be perfect to be successful and a role model for others. I was lucky enough to grow up with many younger sisters and cousins, so I have always given myself the job that I need to be a good role model for them.”

Miss Murdock 2022

Sela Rikli will represent Murdock in this year’s competition. She is the daughter of Ryan and Amy Rikli and is a 2022 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in nutrition, exercise and health science.

Rikli used her work ethic in the classroom to secure many academic accomplishments. She was class valedictorian and was on the Elmwood-Murdock Gold Honor Roll many times. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and received the Elmwood-Murdock Scholar-Activity Award.

Rikli participated in Student Council, volleyball, basketball, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America and one-act play at Elmwood-Murdock. She helped the Knights reach the state tournament in both volleyball and basketball this past year and was a team captain in both sports. She won a state track and field medal as a member of the 1,600-meter relay team this past spring.

Rikli helped the Knights claim third place at two consecutive state one-act play contests, and she was a member of a Partnership With Business Project team that finished eighth in the FBLA National Leadership Conference her junior year. She was also a national FBLA qualifier as a freshman and senior.

Rikli has been involved with 4-H activities for more than a dozen years. She has earned many awards for her projects and has been president of her 4-H club the past two years.

Rikli said she was grateful for the chance to potentially hold a position with important responsibilities.

“I remember looking up to Cass County Queens when I was a little girl, wishing that I could be in their shoes someday,” Rikli said. “Now that I have that opportunity, I want to be able to have the same impact on the youth of Cass County that past Cass County Queens have had on me. I believe that impacting the youth of Cass County is the most important role of the Cass County Queen.”

Rikli also said kindness was an important trait to display to people in all walks of life.

“If I could give any piece of advice to my kindergartener self, it would be to always be kind to others, no matter what the circumstances may be,” Rikli said. “I’ve learned throughout high school that I never really know what others may be going through, so being kind all of the time is really important.

“Kindness has a domino effect – you never know who you could be impacting.”

Miss Murray/Beaver Lake 2022

Addi Andersen will be Miss Murray/Beaver Lake in the 2022 contest. She is the daughter of Adam and Tracy Andersen and is a 2022 graduate of Conestoga High School. She is planning to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University and major in biology with a focus on environmental science.

Andersen earned multiple academic honors while at Conestoga. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and she was on the Conestoga Honor Roll throughout her CHS career. Her academic and community service achievements allowed her to become a National Honor Society member.

Andersen was involved in a large array of activities at Conestoga. She participated in Future Business Leaders of America, volleyball, track and field, cheer squad, guitar ensemble, one-act play and speech. She served in leadership roles in multiple school activities and helped others through community service projects.

Andersen said Cass County residents had given her many valuable life experiences, memories and relationships. She said she would be grateful to have a chance to represent the area as Miss Cass County.

“As Miss Cass County, I would be honored to continue with community service and do all that I can to impact our county in a positive and personal way,” Andersen said. “I wholeheartedly believe that being crowned as Miss Cass County would be a way to keep my roots in the county alive and keep myself connected to my home as I move forward and begin my next chapter in college this fall.”

Andersen said she had gained a great deal from her time at Conestoga. She felt it was important to take every opportunity to pay that forward to others in the future.

“I believe that the schools that we have here in Cass County go above and beyond in educating the children of our community,” Andersen said. “I would love nothing more than to be able to be a part of that, and as Miss Cass County, I would love to aid our schools in whatever way I am able to.

“Whether that be raising money to help revamp our schools’ libraries, reading to children in classrooms or even just showing up to support children in sports games, I would cherish the opportunity to be involved in their day-to-day lives, however small my role may be.”

Miss Plattsmouth 2022

Sophia Vercellino will take part in this year’s contest as Miss Plattsmouth. She is the daughter of Alicia and Ryan Garbers and B.J. Vercellino and is a 2022 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. She is planning to attend Iowa State University and major in pre-athletic training.

Vercellino would like to obtain a master’s degree in athletic training at Iowa State and work for the ISU athletic department for several years. Her career goal is to work as an athletic trainer for a professional sports team.

Vercellino generated many academic awards as a high school student. She finished in the top ten percent of academic rankings in the Class of 2022, and she earned spots on the Plattsmouth Honor Roll throughout her time at the school.

Vercellino served on Student Council for four years and helped plan many school activities. She was a National Honor Society member and was vice president of the school’s chapter of Health Occupations Students of America. She was also a member of Plattsmouth cheer, dance, volleyball and golf squads during her PHS career. She served as captain of the dance team as a senior.

Vercellino said kindness and confidence are two traits she would like to help others obtain with her actions.

“I want to leave an impact on other younger generations to always be confident in themselves and believe that they can do whatever they put their mind to,” Vercellino said. “I want to make it clear that if you have a dream, chase it. Put your all into chasing your dreams. Being an inspiration and someone younger kids can look up to means more than to me than winning a title.”

Vercellino said it was a dream come true to be nominated for the Cass County Fair Queen Contest. She was happy to be in a position where she could help younger students across the county.

“The title of Miss Cass County Queen means having leadership, gratitude and giving back to my community,” Vercellino said. “It would be an incredible honor to be selected for Miss Cass County Queen. It means a ton to me that I have inspired others to select me for Miss Plattsmouth. I am very thankful and grateful for this opportunity.

“I hope to be impactful to others and help inspire the next generation. I have dreamed of this since I was looking at the other queens when I was in elementary school, so to be given the chance to be that queen would be such a cool experience.”

Miss Weeping Water 2022

Josie Cave will appear on stage as Miss Weeping Water. She is the daughter of Mitch and Mickey Cave and Kathryn and Jarrod Walters. The 2022 Weeping Water graduate is planning to attend Iowa Western Community College and enroll in the dental assisting program.

Cave earned a large number of academic awards at Weeping Water. She was on the Weeping Water Honor Roll multiple times in her career, and she was a member of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. She served as NHS president as a senior and completed four years of Spanish classes.

Cave participated in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), choir, all-school musical, softball, track and field, cheerleading and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) in high school. She was student manager for the wrestling program all four years and earned varsity letters in softball, cheerleading and track and field.

Cave earned dual-credit academic honors from Southeast Community College while in high school, and she coordinated school blood drives for the American Red Cross. She has participated in church youth group activities for many years, and she was selected to represent Weeping Water at the 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State Convention.

Cave said she felt it was important to show how perseverance can pay off in all walks of life.

“I think that I am the perfect example of a person who may not have achieved every goal that they have set, but rather achieved much beyond just goals that pertain to athletics,” Cave said. “I have learned that no matter who you are or the activities that you have participated in, as long as you are giving all of your effort, pushing your teammates and always trying to improve, you have in fact succeeded not only on the field/court but in life.”

Cave said one piece of advice she would give to her younger self is to look for the good in things and rely on positive support from family and friends.

“Keep pushing yourself, no matter how hard things seem, no matter what obstacles may come across your path,” Cave said. “You have a family that loves you and a support system that will not let you fail. Keep going no matter the ups and downs – you got this!

“Keep smiling, even when you feel like everything is going against you. That is how you know that you can continue to move forward and crush it!”