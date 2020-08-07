Students showcase poultry knowledge at 4-H contest

WEEPING WATER – The anatomy of roosters, diets of turkeys and lifestyles of pigeons were all topics of conversation Thursday afternoon at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Students from across the area came to the poultry and small animal barn for the Cass County Fair 4-H Poultry Show. Cass County Nebraska Extension officials hosted the contest on the fairgrounds as part of a revised 2020 4-H schedule. Many staff members and contestants wore masks inside the building due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Diana Dahir was the judge for all of the poultry show events. She is licensed by the American Bantam Association and American Poultry Association and has worked across the Midwest for many years.
Many students brought their animals in front of Dahir and set them on a table near the entrance of the building. They then gave a detailed explanation about them in the “show-and-go” format of this year’s contest.
Coleman Krick was one of the students who presented his animal to Dahir during the afternoon. Krick took part in the Clover Kids category, which is the division for the youngest competitors. Dahir listened to his speech and encouraged him with helpful pieces of advice.
“You do a really good job of staying focused and talking about your animal,” Dahir told Krick. “That’s really good to see. Something to work on for next year is identifying more body parts. I think you’ll be able to do that really well.”
Several students brought their roosters before Dahir as part of the contest. Some of the tasks included identifying the sickle feather and main tail feathers, showcasing the hock joint on the legs and telling about the bird’s diet and lifestyle. Each presentation lasted approximately five minutes before Dahir began a question-and-answer session with them.
Robyn Malchow spoke to Dahir in the Intermediate Showmanship Division. Dahir was pleased with her presentation and said she had made good eye contact and was knowledgeable about the bird.
“I know you’d have a smile to show too,” Dahir told a masked Malchow. “You did a good job.”
Parents and students brought their animals to the barn approximately 30 minutes before their shows began. All of the poultry remained in their small cages until students brought them to Dahir for the showmanship contests. The birds then returned to their cages while Dahir evaluated them for the competitive events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!