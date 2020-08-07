Students showcase poultry knowledge at 4-H contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – The anatomy of roosters, diets of turkeys and lifestyles of pigeons were all topics of conversation Thursday afternoon at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

Students from across the area came to the poultry and small animal barn for the Cass County Fair 4-H Poultry Show. Cass County Nebraska Extension officials hosted the contest on the fairgrounds as part of a revised 2020 4-H schedule. Many staff members and contestants wore masks inside the building due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diana Dahir was the judge for all of the poultry show events. She is licensed by the American Bantam Association and American Poultry Association and has worked across the Midwest for many years.

Many students brought their animals in front of Dahir and set them on a table near the entrance of the building. They then gave a detailed explanation about them in the “show-and-go” format of this year’s contest.

Coleman Krick was one of the students who presented his animal to Dahir during the afternoon. Krick took part in the Clover Kids category, which is the division for the youngest competitors. Dahir listened to his speech and encouraged him with helpful pieces of advice.