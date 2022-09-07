 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students unhurt in school bus accident Tuesday

school bus accident

Students riding in this Waverly School District bus were unhurt Tuesday afternoon after the bus struck a vehicle that had stopped on the roadway on 250th Street. The driver of the stopped vehicle was cited for impeding traffic.

 Timothy Rohwer

EAGLE – A school bus carrying students was involved in an accident Tuesday in western Cass County.

There were no apparent injuries.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 3:36 p.m. deputies from his department and area rescue crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on 250th Street, south of U.S. Highway 34, involving a Waverly School District bus carrying students.

A 2021 Ford F550, driven by Douglas Gable, 53, of Waverly, was traveling south on 250th when he slowed to a stop in the roadway to replace a chain that had been dragging on his truck, Brueggemann said.

The Ford was then struck by a southbound school bus, driven by Todd Morton, 60, of Waverly. All students on board were checked and released to their parents on scene by county medics and Eagle personnel, the sheriff said.

Gable was issued a citation for impeding traffic. Morton was wearing his seatbelt, Gable was not, the sheriff said.

