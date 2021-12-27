Students win awards at SJB science fair

PLATTSMOUTH – Several successful scientists walked the hallways of St. John the Baptist School in Plattsmouth during this year’s science fair.

Dozens of students in seventh and eighth grades took part in science projects at the school. Science teacher Sandy Rhoades provided students with guidance about possible topics for the fair. She then watched them create projects about a wide range of scientific issues.

Caitlin Falcone and Barb Andersen-Rogers were judges for this year’s science fair. Falcone is a science teacher at Nebraska City Lourdes and Andersen-Rogers is a retired science teacher from Omaha Gross.

Laney VanErdewyk and Kaleb Scherlie were co-champions of the eighth-grade division. Brenden Ging received a first-place award for the seventh-grade division.

VanErdewyk created a display entitled “What’s Poppin’?” for the science fair. She researched the topic of popcorn and came up with many facts about the popcorn industry in Nebraska. She also purchased multiple brands of popcorn and analyzed the contents of each bag.

Scherlie created a project called “Seal the Deal: Preserving Planks” for the contest. He wanted to find out how paints and stains would impact the amount of water that was absorbed by wooden planks.

Scherlie tested a variety of planks both in their natural state and after they had water treatment products applied to them. He displayed the hickory, aspen, poplar, mahogany and alder specimens at the fair.

Ging created a display called “Enamel Erosion Over Four Weeks” for the science fair. He researched how a cavity forms in the mouth and the acidity level of many food and liquid products. He then tested the products in scientific vials to see how they could erode enamel over time.

Falcone and Andersen-Rogers gave awards for first, second and third place in each division. They also provided one honorable mention award for each grade level.

Eighth Grade

1st place: Laney VanErdewyk and Kaleb Scherlie

2nd place: Drue Weeda

3rd place: Nora Koelzer

Honorable Mention: Mikena Haag

Seventh Grade

1st place: Brenden Ging

2nd place: Joey Mise

3rd place: Jaxon Sharp

Honorable Mention: Justin Barnes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.