Summer fun returns to Twin Rivers Water Park

PLATTSMOUTH – After a year-long dry spell, kids – and adults – are again soaking up summertime fun at Twin Rivers Water Park.

“They are excited to come here,” said Liz Glup, Plattsmouth’s city recreation director. “They are appreciative that we are open.”

Indeed, it’s been awhile, since 2019 in fact.

Last year, COVID-19 concerns pulled the plug on the swim season, but the gates reopened for a new season this past Memorial Day, much to the delight of many, such as Bryson Steele.

“He was so excited about the reopening, he was jumping up and down,” said his grandmother, Debbie Steele.

“It went really well on opening day and on the following day, we were really busy,” Glup said.

There is, however, a restriction for the time being of 50 percent capacity, or 292 swimmers, at one time, according to Glup.

“On an average day, we’ll see about 150 to 250 people. It’s about what we do every year.”

Hours have been cut back because of a lower number of lifeguards, according to Glup.

Currently, Glup has 13 lifeguards on duty, about five short of what she prefers.