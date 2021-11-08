Sunday accident on Hwy. 75 injures Bellevue woman

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue woman had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly after 9:30 a.m. deputies from his department, along with police and fire/rescue staff from Plattsmouth and a Lifenet helicopter crew, responded to the accident at Hwy. 75 and Wiles Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 GMC Terrain was traveling south on the highway between Osage Ranch Boulevard and Wiles Road when it left the roadway to the east, struck a cable barrier, jumped a ravine and rolled onto its side, the sheriff said.

The original time of accident is still unknown at this time, the sheriff said.

The driver was extracted and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center by Lifenet. Seatbelts were not in use and it is unknown if alcohol is a factor, Brueggemann said.

The investigation is ongoing. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.