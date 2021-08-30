Sunday accident slows traffic on East Park Hwy.

ASHLAND - An accident slowed traffic for a time on a busy highway in western Cass County on Sunday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 2:14 p.m., deputies from his department responded to a two-vehicle accident at East Park Highway at the intersection of 292nd Street east of Ashland,

Deputies requested Ashland rescue and fire personnel to respond for traffic control, The Nebraska State Patrol also assisted.

According to Brueggemann, Abigail Pritchard, 25, of Elkhorn was driving a Honda HR-V eastbound on East Park Highway when she swerved left to avoid rear ending a Honda Accord, driven by Mary Lukaszewicz, of La Vista, who had stopped and was prepared to turn north onto 292nd to visit the Wildlife Safari Park.

Pritchard, however, sideswiped the Lukaszewicz vehicle, the sheriff said.

There were no injuries, according to Brueggemann, but both vehicles were towed away due to disabling damages.

The highway was reduced to one lane of traffic for approximately one hour, the sheriff said.

