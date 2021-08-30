 Skip to main content
Sunday accident slows traffic on East Park Hwy.
Sunday accident slows traffic on East Park Hwy.

This vehicle was one of two damaged in an accident on East Park Highway on Sunday that reduced traffic to one lane for an hour, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Both vehicles had to be towed away.

 Timothy Rohwer

ASHLAND - An accident slowed traffic for a time on a busy highway in western Cass County on Sunday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 2:14 p.m., deputies from his department responded to a two-vehicle accident at East Park Highway at the intersection of 292nd Street east of Ashland,

Deputies requested Ashland rescue and fire personnel to respond for traffic control, The Nebraska State Patrol also assisted.

According to Brueggemann, Abigail Pritchard, 25, of Elkhorn was driving a Honda HR-V eastbound on East Park Highway when she swerved left to avoid rear ending a Honda Accord, driven by Mary Lukaszewicz, of La Vista, who had stopped and was prepared to turn north onto 292nd to visit the Wildlife Safari Park.

Pritchard, however, sideswiped the Lukaszewicz vehicle, the sheriff said.

There were no injuries, according to Brueggemann, but both vehicles were towed away due to disabling damages.

The highway was reduced to one lane of traffic for approximately one hour, the sheriff said.

