PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to help kick off Catholic Schools Week this Sunday.
This weekly event, featuring numerous educational and fun activities for the students at St. John the Baptist School in Plattsmouth, begins that day with a community Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the adjacent Church of the Holy Spirit.
The St. John’s children’s choir will perform.
Following Mass, all are invited to a potluck lunch in the school gymnasium. Pork, buns, pizza and drinks will be served, but organizers request those coming bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”
Among the weekly activities for the students include a Dancing with the Stars competition on Monday, a quiz bowl on Tuesday, writing thank-you letters to the nation’s service personnel on Wednesday, an all-school rosary for vocations on Thursday and a visit by businessman and former Nebraska football player Joel Makovicka on Friday.
The event concludes with a volleyball game between school staff and eighth-grade students at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.