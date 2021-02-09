 Skip to main content
Sunday morning brought snow, accidents
PLATTSMOUTH - Two vehicles were involved in accidents on Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 75 at the Bay Road exit, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The accidents occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when there was heavy snow and roadways were snow-covered.

According to the department, a juvenile driver tried to take the Bay Road exit, lost control and hit a sign.

Then, another driver also lost control on the exit road, hit a sign and flipped over, the department said.

That driver, identified as Tracy Awtry, 46, was transported by Plattsmouth rescue personnel to the University of Nebraska Medical Center complaining of pain, the department said.

The juvenile was not injured.

