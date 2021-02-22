Sunday snow looked pretty, but problems arose

PLATTSMOUTH – A winter wonderland postcard.

That’s what many no doubt pictured in their minds when they awoke on Sunday morning - large snowflakes quietly floating down from the cloudy, calm sky that ended up being six inches before it ended in early afternoon.

The projected storm wasn’t supposed to be like that.

“It exceeded expectations,” said meteorologist Brett Albright on Monday. “It over-performed, for sure.”

Plattsmouth received one of the higher amounts in the entire region, according to the National Weather Service in Valley. Unofficially, eight inches was reported at the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport.

Beaver Lake received three-and-a-half inches, the NWS said, while Springfield got four and Lincoln received just two inches.

Offutt Air Force Base got seven-and-a-half with Council Bluffs, Iowa, recording eight inches.

The heavy wet snow caused problems on the roads and apparently on power lines, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Among the calls for service was a downed power line that caught on fire in Eagle. There were also power outages for a time around the Beaver Lake area, according to the department.