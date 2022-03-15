Supporters, opponents state views on solar farm at hearing

WEEPING WATER – At a public hearing Monday evening, it seemed area residents are split on a proposed solar farm near Murray.

So is the Cass County Planning Commissioners.

After long dialogue from supporters, who shined the need of sun-powered electricity in the county, and those saying “No thanks,” the eight members of the commission who were present voted four in favor, four against.

Decisions made by the commission are recommendations that are then passed on to the county’s Board of Commissioners for final say.

Monday’s recommendation, depending on how one interprets it, will go before the board on April 12.

More than 150 people, according to most estimates, attended the hearing at the county fairgrounds that centered around a conditional use permit for such a facility.

The request was made by Boulevard Associates, L.L.C., a subsidiary company of Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc.

Developers began the hearing by touting the benefits of the facility, such as clean, renewable energy, no soil, water or air pollution, competitive energy costs and job creation.

The solar farm, officially called a commercial solar conversion system, would be one of the largest in the state if approved.

It would be situated on 3,200 acres with Church Road the northern boundary and Nebraska Highway 1 the southern boundary.

On the east, the boundary would be 12th Street and 42nd on the west.

“There would be very little grading or clearing,” said Matthew Jones, developer of NextEra. “And, we would build around natural features.”

Part of it would be in county jurisdiction, the remainder in Murray jurisdiction, said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

It would generate 320 megawatts and would interconnect to the Omaha Public Power District transmission system through the OPPD electrical grid.

It has the capacity to power 41,600 homes, Jones said.

It would generate $800,000 annually for the Conestoga Public School District and more than $200,000 for the county. Plus, it would provide 300 construction jobs and eventually five or so fulltime positions for operations and maintenance, it was noted.

There would be leases up to 40 years signed by the various property owners where the facility would be built.

Eventually, the land would return to its original use, said Lee Greenwald, an Omaha attorney.

Steve Wehrbein, a supporter, said, “We think this is the right use at the right time. The land will be producing energy and I welcome the money to the Conestoga School District.”

Opponents made a number of concerns, such as harmful effects from materials, ruining rural views, removal of good farmland, plenty of taxes generated on that land currently and lack of trust on the numbers provided by the developers.

“My concern is that when you start adding up the numbers, they don’t equal,” said Jenny Cook, who lives across the street from the proposed farm.

More research could be done, she added.

“There’s something smelly about this,” Cook said.

Such a project could have a huge impact on future generations, another opponent said.

“Our kids will be saddled with the decision we make tonight.”

The board’s April 12 meeting will probably be held at the fairgrounds because of the projected large audience, it was mentioned at the board’s meeting this past Tuesday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.