Suspects wanted in exploding ATM robbery attempt

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for four suspects who used a small explosive device in trying to gain access to an ATM machine early Wednesday.

According to Capt. Ryan Crick, department officers around 8 a.m. responded to the Citizen‘s State Bank branch at 2020 W. Eighth Ave. on a report of the ATM at that location having a significant amount of damage possibly caused during the previous evening/overnight hours.

Officers discovered four suspects attempted to gain access to the money in the machine at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday by placing a small explosive device near the ATM’s access door, Crick said.

The explosion caused an extensive amount of damage to the machine, but no money was stolen, Crick said.

With help from an Omaha Police Department explosives expert, officers processed the scene and are continuing to follow up on any leads in an attempt to identify those suspects, he said.

Initial damage estimates to the ATM are around $36,000, Crick said.

Anyone with information that would help law enforcement with the investigation is asked to call the Plattsmouth Police Department at 402-296-3311.

