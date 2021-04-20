Svanda earns major journalism honor

“Sophia’s story on climate change and its impact on the corn industry was an award-winning story because it was thorough, precise and connected the dots,” Higgins said. “She was able to take a complex topic like climate change and give it heart. She was able to show people that an issue as global as climate change can affect even the smallest of towns and the smallest of farm operations.

“I think the best kind of journalism is a piece that can speak to everyone, and this story does that perfectly.”

Professionals with at least three years of journalism experience served as judges for this year’s contest. They chose entries that represented the best work in student journalism in each of the categories. They judged entries that came from both print and online publications and projects.

Svanda gathered information from the World Resources Institute, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Fourth National Climate Assessment for her article. She also interviewed agronomy professors, an engineering professor, a UNL extension educator and the former head of the USDA’s National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment.