Svanda earns major journalism honor

LINCOLN – Sophia Svanda has written many positive paragraphs in the story of her life.
She typed another feel-good chapter this past week when she won a prestigious honor for her agricultural journalism.
Svanda earned a first-place prize from the Society of Professional Journalists in the organization’s Mark of Excellence Awards contest. She secured the top spot in Region 7 in the online news reporting category for her work titled “Rising temperatures put heat on Nebraska’s $7 billion corn industry.”
Region 7 includes colleges and universities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Svanda represented the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at the SPJ contest. Julia Shanahan of the University of Iowa and Celeste Kenworthy of UNL were the two other finalists in the category.
UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications Adjunct Professor Lauryn Higgins served as project manager of a comprehensive climate change series. The articles from UNL students featured in-depth reporting on subjects ranging from agricultural issues to managing water resources.
Higgins began her journalism career as an agriculture beat writer in North Carolina, and she said she was passionate about stories that deal with the impacts of climate change on farmers. She felt Svanda’s work on the agricultural portion of the project was worthy of the first-place honor.
“Sophia’s story on climate change and its impact on the corn industry was an award-winning story because it was thorough, precise and connected the dots,” Higgins said. “She was able to take a complex topic like climate change and give it heart. She was able to show people that an issue as global as climate change can affect even the smallest of towns and the smallest of farm operations.
“I think the best kind of journalism is a piece that can speak to everyone, and this story does that perfectly.”
Professionals with at least three years of journalism experience served as judges for this year’s contest. They chose entries that represented the best work in student journalism in each of the categories. They judged entries that came from both print and online publications and projects.
Svanda gathered information from the World Resources Institute, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Fourth National Climate Assessment for her article. She also interviewed agronomy professors, an engineering professor, a UNL extension educator and the former head of the USDA’s National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment.
The Conestoga graduate showcased many concerns people have about the future effects of climate change on Nebraska’s corn industry. Climate models predict a temperature increase of four to nine degrees Fahrenheit in the next 80 years, which would upset the pollination sequence of corn. Longer levels of drought would deplete soil moisture for crops, and heavier spring rainfalls in Nebraska could lead to more soil erosion.
Svanda said farmers have been able to adapt to previous challenges by incorporating many revolutionary strategies and techniques. These have included insect-resistant plants, new crop rotation practices and enhanced soil nutrition. However, rising temperatures and decreased snowpack levels in the Rocky Mountains could provide obstacles of a different order for farmers.
Svanda is majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication at UNL and has been involved in the school’s Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow club. The Nehawka native is the current communication and market development intern at the Nebraska Corn Board.
Svanda’s championship allowed her to become eligible for the national SPJ contest. She will compete against winners of the other 11 regions in the online news reporting category. Judging for the national contest will take place over the next month.
Svanda’s work is available at climatechangenebraska.com. Many of the students who worked on the UNL project have journalism-related majors, but others are majoring in environmental studies, natural resources, integrated science, fisheries and wildlife, geology, applied climate science and political science.
Higgins said she was proud of Svanda for penning many positive paragraphs with her journalism skills. She felt Svanda would continue writing winning chapters in her life in the future.
“Sophia is a wonderful student and it just goes to show that you don’t need to attend an Ivy League school or have a prestigious pedigree to produce top-tier quality journalism,” Higgins said. “You just need to be able to understand what makes a great news story and be willing to put in the hard work, and Sophia did that beyond our expectations. She’s so deserving and it makes me so happy to see her recognized for this.”