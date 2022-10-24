Svanda, Yard help create UNL agriculture publication

LINCOLN – Sophia Svanda and Mickayla Yard were stellar students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln throughout their time there.

They used their intelligence, ingenuity and writing skills to help create an important document for the UNL Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The two Cass County natives were members of a ten-person writing staff for a publication called “Nebraska’s Stress Relief: Solutions for Land, Soil, Water, People and Animals.” The 62-page document is the latest one in the annual Strategic Discussions for Nebraska series. Students share IANR research projects in the Strategic Discussions for Nebraska books each year.

Dr. Laura Young is director and editor of the Strategic Discussions for Nebraska series. She said members of this year’s student writing group did a good job looking at the way stressors impact land, soil, water, beef, livestock and human health in Nebraska.

“The senior capstone course provided a learning experience similar to those students may encounter in the workplace, emphasizing accurate, clear and objective communication of science-based information,” Young said. “During the course, students learn about interdisciplinary research and projects conducted at the university and the diverse funding sources required to support the work.”

Students in the agricultural and environmental sciences communication program in the UNL Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication wrote all of the stories. They interviewed UNL faculty and Nebraska Extension educators from many disciplines. They also took photos and came up with ideas for illustrations and content.

Professionals at IANR Media offered their website design experience to help students transfer their stories and photos to a website. Members of the university communications team provided graphic design support, and IANR representatives provided funding and business support for production expenses.

Svanda wrote an article entitled “Bees: A Canary in the Coal Mine.” She explored the many ways bees can help people understand the impacts of pollution on water, soil and human health.

Svanda interviewed Judy Wu-Smart, an associate professor in the UNL Department of Entomology. Wu-Smart said bees are vital to the integrity of ecosystems because they are highly sensitive to certain environmental factors. These include exposure to chemicals found in soil and water and on flowers.

Svanda is a Nehawka native and graduated from UNL in May 2022. She earned a major in agricultural and environmental sciences communication and a minor in leadership and communication. She is currently working for Frontier Communications as a marketing communications manager.

Yard examined the accomplishments of the UNL Soil Health Initiative. The Soil Health Initiative is a collaborative project involving university researchers, Nebraska Extension specialists, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and Nebraska farmers and ranchers.

Yard spoke with Andrea Basche, an assistant professor in the UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, and Laura Thompson, an associate Nebraska Extension educator with the UNL Nebraska On-Farm Research Network. She also interviewed Elizabeth Oys and Fernanda Souza Krupek, who are graduate students in the UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture.

Yard learned how preserving soil health can impact many natural resources. In addition to having larger crop yields, healthy soil can also boost the amount of native plant and wildlife populations.

Yard is an Alvo native and graduated from UNL in May 2022. She earned a major in agricultural and environmental sciences communication and a minor in animal science. She is a sales and marketing representative at Stock Seed Farm.

Other students who worked on the project include Cody native Cade Adamson, Waverly native Bella Chaffin, Atkinson native Dani Laible, Elm Creek native Malina Lindstrom, Phillips native Grace McDonald, Hays Center native Rebel Sjeklocha, Taylor native Whitney Steckel and Papillion native Rachel Williss.