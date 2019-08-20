SYRACUSE - Syracuse Area Health has received a 2019 Excellence in Patient Care Award from Huron’s Studer Group business for demonstrating significant improvements in employee engagement in 2018.
“We congratulate Syracuse Area Health on this achievement,” said Debbie Ritchie, managing director in Huron’s Studer Group business. “This recognition highlights their dedication to improving employee satisfaction and achieving excellence in healthcare.”
Michael Harvey, President and CEO of Syracuse Area Health, said, “I could not be more proud of what the leadership team here at Syracuse Area Health has accomplished over the last several years. Without such a great team of leaders, winning awards like this would not be possible.”
Excellence in Patient Care Awards are presented annually to a select group of partner organizations from Huron’s Studer Group business. To be eligible for an award, an organization must demonstrate overall improvement in areas such as patient satisfaction, and employee and physician engagement.
Syracuse Area Health has a clinic in Weeping Water.