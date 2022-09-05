Syracuse youth involved in rollover near Elmwood

ELMWOOD – A 17-year-old Syracuse male apparently escaped serious injury in a one-vehicle rollover early Saturday afternoon near Elmwood.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 12:30 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Elmwood rescue personnel, responded to a rollover accident that occurred on Nebraska Highway 1 about one mile south of Elmwood.

A southbound 2001 Ford F-150, driven by a 17-year-old male from Syracuse, veered off the road and when the driver attempted to steer it back onto the roadway he over-corrected causing the vehicle to spin, cross the highway and roll over in the east ditch, the sheriff said.

The driver, who was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported by Elmwood personnel to the Syracuse hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff said.

Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured, the sheriff said.