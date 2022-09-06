Take a cruise through downtown. Cruizin' Main returns next week

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s time once again to take a cruise.

A time to view wave after wave, or so it seems, of hundreds of vehicles that are shipshape, with many enhanced by a splash of color.

It’s time for Cruizin’ Main, Plattsmouth’s annual car show spectacular, on Friday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m.

This is the 18th annual event that turns Main Street into a car lovers paradise.

And, while cold, wet weather and COVID-19 put a damper on things in recent years, participation of car/truck owners seems to be returning in high gear, according to Cindy Cruse, executive director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce that sponsors this event.

“We already have 250 signed up,” Cruse said last week, adding that many others will show up that day.

The biggest turnout was 700 vehicles in 2016, she said.

“I think we can get close to that again. They (participants) are ready to come back.”

Downtown streets will close at 10 a.m., Cruse said. Parking is recommended in the city parking lot next to the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets or behind City Hall, she said.

Participants will probably start parking their vehicles around noon, Cruse said.

The vehicles will be on display on Main Street between Third and Seventh streets and on adjacent side streets from Avenue A to First Avenue.

There’ll be lots of vendors there, including those selling quilts and honey, Cruse said. Food trucks will be on hand from 6 to 8 p.m., plus a beer garden throughout the entire show. People can take drinks with them while viewing the cars, she said.

On the Fritz will provide the live music.

Additional awards will be given out this year, Cruse said.

“There will be the Best of the ‘50s, Best of the ‘60s, Best of the ‘70s and Best Modern Car/Truck awards, as well as the People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice awards,” she said.

This is more than just a car show, according to Cruse. It offers a chance for folks to shop the businesses along Main, plus it showcases what downtown and the city offer to visitors, especially first-timers.

“What we hope is to help the economy and Plattsmouth,” Cruse said.