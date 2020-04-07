"Take social distancing seriously," Mayor Lambert urges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The following is a message to all the citizens of Plattsmouth from Mayor Paul Lambert:

“This is Plattsmouth. We have encountered challenges before. Through floods, fires, windstorms, and blizzards – some in the same year, the citizens of Plattsmouth have overcome obstacles. We have always come out of the event stronger than before. We will do the same with this pandemic. Working together, we will come out stronger than if we try to do it alone. Each one of us can work to the collective good, which will make recovery shorter and better.

I encourage all Plattsmouth citizens to follow the health orders issued by Gov. Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. Doing so will shorten the time and our pain. If sick or exhibiting symptoms, stay home. Take social distancing seriously. Do not congregate with others. Check on your elderly neighbors. Assist them as you can while maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Your family. Your friends. Your neighbors and our community are counting on you. We are in this together. Help Plattsmouth be strong.

Thank you, Mayor R. Paul Lambert.”

