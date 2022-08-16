Talent was on display at Performing Arts and Fashion show

WEEPING WATER – There are some talented young singers and dancers in this area, as was shown last Saturday at the Cass County Fair.

Fashion modeling, too!

It was the annual 4-H Performing Arts Show and Fashion Contest in the open air auditorium.

A fine crowd of proud parents and those who enjoy the performing arts watched five acts from students at Janice’s Dance Studio in Plattsmouth.

The students performed routines they did at a recital in June.

“This was a fun way to do their routines one last time before dance season starts,” said Jill Eggert, co-owner of the studio with her sister, Julia Freeburg.

This by the way is the 68th year of the studio founded by their grandmother, Janice Freeburg, when she was just 18 years old in 1954.

“We have to carry it on,” Eggert said with a smile. “We have 193 kids signed up, including 46 new kids.”

The five acts performed on Saturday were “Time to Play,” a solo singing number with Vivian and Estelle Rase, “Shake the Room,” a tap routine by Ellie Eggert, Emily Macrander and Harper Ross, “Bongo Cha Cha Cha,” a jazz routine with Lynlee Heneger, Loretta Kerns, Opie Olson and Rhett Olson, “Tutti Frutti,” a tap routine with Aubrey Armbrust, Alex Pearson and Olivia Sanchez, and “Spice Up our Life,” a jazz routine by Kara Bush, Ella Carpenter, Kailey Gradoville, Estelle Rase and Ryann Richter.

All of the performers received purple ribbons for their efforts.

More than a dozen kids took part in the Fashion Show afterwards.

The winners were: Grand Champion in Steam Clothing 1, Kinley Dorr; Grand Champion in Steam Clothing 2, Lucy Backemeyer; Reserve Champion in Steam Clothing, Kenlee Backhaus; Grand Champion Shopping In Style, Alexia Smedlund.