Taser used, man held at gunpoint in Eagle arrest

EAGLE – Two men were arrested in Eagle on Tuesday evening following a traffic stop that ultimately led to a foot pursuit, the use of a taser and holding a suspect at gunpoint.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a sheriff’s deputy at approximately 8 p.m. made a traffic stop of a red Ford Explorer that was occupied by three males on F Street near Parkview Avenue in Eagle for a turn signal violation. During the stop it was discovered that the license plates on the vehicle were registered to a white Ford Explorer.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Jackson, 43, of Bennet. It was discovered that Jackson had an active warrant out of Platte County in relation to a case involving failure to pay child support, Brueggemann said.

While the deputy was checking information on Jackson and the vehicle, one of the passengers, identified as Corey Schneider, 45, of Lincoln, got out and began to flee on foot. The deputy gave chase of Schneider, who ran westbound down F Street, then ran into the backyard of a nearby residence.

Schneider failed to comply with multiple commands from the deputy, who ultimately deployed his taser in order to subdue him, Brueggemann said. The other passenger in the vehicle, identity still unknown, ran after Schneider and the deputy, the sheriff said.