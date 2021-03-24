Taser used, man held at gunpoint in Eagle arrest

EAGLE – Two men were arrested in Eagle on Tuesday evening following a traffic stop that ultimately led to a foot pursuit, the use of a taser and holding a suspect at gunpoint.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a sheriff’s deputy at approximately 8 p.m. made a traffic stop of a red Ford Explorer that was occupied by three males on F Street near Parkview Avenue in Eagle for a turn signal violation. During the stop it was discovered that the license plates on the vehicle were registered to a white Ford Explorer.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Jackson, 43, of Bennet. It was discovered that Jackson had an active warrant out of Platte County in relation to a case involving failure to pay child support, Brueggemann said.
While the deputy was checking information on Jackson and the vehicle, one of the passengers, identified as Corey Schneider, 45, of Lincoln, got out and began to flee on foot. The deputy gave chase of Schneider, who ran westbound down F Street, then ran into the backyard of a nearby residence.
Schneider failed to comply with multiple commands from the deputy, who ultimately deployed his taser in order to subdue him, Brueggemann said. The other passenger in the vehicle, identity still unknown, ran after Schneider and the deputy, the sheriff said.
After the deputy deployed his taser, the unknown male began to advance on the deputy while making comments to "lay off" of Schneider. The deputy held the unidentified male at gunpoint and issued commands for him to get on the ground, but ultimately the male fled the area. Jackson also fled in the red Explorer, the sheriff said.
Schneider was found to have a warrant through the U.S. Marshals office for a probation violation in relation to an amphetamine possession case, according to the sheriff.
Deputies recovered a baggie containing eight grams of suspected methamphetamine from a trash can near the house where Schneider was seen discarding it, Brueggemann said.
Schneider was arrested for the outstanding warrant and charged with being a fugitive from justice, obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, the sheriff said.
Jackson later returned to the scene in a different vehicle and was arrested on his outstanding warrant. He was also charged with being a fugitive from justice, displaying fictitious license plates, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, the sheriff said.
Both Schneider and Jackson were booked into Cass County Jail. Bond had not yet been set for either man as of Wednesday morning.