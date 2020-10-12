Taxpayers group again honors Sen. Rob Clements

OMAHA – State Sen. Rob Clements, who represents Cass County in the Nebraska Legislature, has once again been honored by Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom.

The Omaha-based group rates senators based on their fiscal responsibility, intervention into the private lives of Nebraska citizens and positions on legislation dealing with law and order.

Its rating system is based on a curved point scale.

The group tracked 68 bills and resolutions in the 2020 session, and starting at a base of zero, senators received 1.471 points for each vote.

In its recently-released annual report on the

conservative voting of the senators, NTF awarded first place to Clements (District 2).

Clements was also NTF’s top pick in 2019.

Placing second was Bruce Bostelman (District 23), who was also the group’s second-place finisher last year.

Placing the lowest by NTF was State Senator Justin Wayne (District 13).

NTF president Doug Kagan said through his office, “We want to make available to all Nebraska taxpayers our comprehensive voting record, so that they can see the unmet challenge of achieving property tax and spending relief. Because NTF wants overtaxed and over-regulated Nebraskans to see transparent voting records of state senators, NTF annually places this comprehensive voting record on its web site.”

