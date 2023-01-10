Teachers soak up water education

PLATTSMOUTH – Recently, some educators got WET.

Project WET stands for Water Education Today and is dedicated to solving critical environmental challenges by teaching the world about water, according to Dana Stahl, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful (KCCB).

“We do this by providing hands-on, science-based water education resources to formal and non-formal educators around the world,” Stahl said. “These resources encourage responsible environment stewardship and promote meaningful action to address environmental challenges, climate change, social justice and sustainability.”

Approximately 12 area educators took part in this training at the Plattsmouth Learning Center with Stahl leading the way.

Project WET is water education in conjunction with PLT (Project Learning Tree).

She described it as environmental education that teaches students how to think, not what to think.

It's non-biased and taught across the country. In Nebraska, it's taught through the Nebraska Forest Service, Stahl said.

The training was developed specifically for teachers working with young children ages 3 to 6, and in coordination with early childhood experts and educators.

They learn to oversee numerous interactive, hands-on activities for young learners to explore different aspects of water, from water properties to water sounds.

“I became PLT certified to be able to teach educators both traditional and non-traditional how to implement environmental education into their everyday curriculum,” she said. “I believe that it’s important to teach children at a young age to love and respect nature and be curious about it. What better way to get them to care for the environment than to teach them to love it.”

On another environmental matter, KCCB has started a sustainability dinnerware program, according to Stahl.

“We have 70 sets of dinner plates and silverware along with 30 cloth napkins and 30 cups that any Cass County resident can rent out for a donation to use at get-togethers, events or parties,” she said. “We have already had success using them at the Plattsmouth Rotary Club, an aviation picnic at the Plattsmouth Airport and recently a holiday party at a bank with 50 attendees.”

KCCB has received positive feedback, including the fact that people can enjoy eating with real dinnerware and that the waste has gone to virtually zero using this program, Stahl said.

“This is one of our initiatives to reduce waste in Cass County, along with providing compostable cups at Victorian Christmas on Main and The Living Nativity Christmas at 3B Homestead in Murdock. We prevented 2,000 foam cups from being used or entering the landfill.”