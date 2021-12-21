Teenage sisters hurt in car accident on Monday

WEEPING WATER – Two teenage girls were injured in a traffic accident near Weeping Water on Monday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that at 5:22 p.m. deputies from his department, along with rescue crews from Weeping Water, Manley, Avoca, Nehawka and Cass County Medics, responded to U.S. Highway 34 just east of 96th Street near Weeping Water for a one-vehicle accident.

According to Brueggemann, a 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 16-year-old Mckayla G. Regler was traveling east on Hwy. 34 just east of 96th Street when the vehicle hit a cow that was in the road.

Regler was flown by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for her injuries and a female passenger, identified as her sister, Mckenzie K. Regler, also 16, was transported by Nehawka rescue personnel to that hospital for her injuries.

