Teenager escapes injury in Cass County accident

GREENWOOD – An Ashland teenager apparently escaped injury in a motor vehicle/bicycle accident in western Cass County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 4:15 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Ashland rescue personnel, responded to a vehicle/bicycle accident near Nebraska Highway 63 and Clubhouse Drive.

According to the sheriff, a 16-year-old male from Ashland was riding his bike southbound on that highway when an unidentified red Lincoln sedan failed to yield to the right of way and sideswiped the bike causing the youth to crash onto the shoulder of the road.

The red Lincoln was not able to be located. The youth signed off medical treatment and was driven home by the Ashland crew.

