PLATTSMOUTH – Two teens were able to escape from a Plattsmouth house fire on Monday after being alerted by a family dog.
A call came in to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department around 11:45 a.m. about a working fire in a house at 637 Ave. A. with a person possibly trapped.
According to Fire Chief Mike Wilson, there were two teenagers in the home at the time of the fire, but both were able to escape without injuries.
They were later transported by Plattsmouth EMS to a hospital for a precautionary checkup for smoke inhalation.
The teens were alerted by a dog, according to Wilson, who added that smoke detectors were operational.
You have free articles remaining.
“There have been many cases to where the pets in the house alert the residents before smoke detectors alarm,” Wilson said.
Damage was limited to the interior with an accidental electrical short being the cause of the fire, Wilson said.
Approximately 10 firefighters responded to the call, he said.
Traffic was detoured from that block while the firefighters attended to the house.