Teens caught in Cass County pursuit

PLATTSMOUTH – A 16-year-old male from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was cited for several offenses after leading Cass County deputies on a vehicle pursuit north of Plattsmouth on Thursday.

An 18-year-old male passenger, also from Council Bluffs, was also cited in the afternoon incident.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 Communications made a broadcast of a possible stolen vehicle heading north on Webster Boulevard from Plattsmouth at approximately 3:50 p.m.

A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle, a 2017 Ford Focus, in the area of Webster and Haswell Drive. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going initiating a vehicle pursuit.

The Focus failed to negotiate the turn from Webster onto northbound U.S. Highway 75 and ended up in the ditch, colliding with the embankment that caused front end damage to the car, Brueggemann said.

The two occupants fled on foot but were found in a drainage culvert underneath the interchange. The 18-year-old was treated at the scene for a possible leg injury in trying to run away, but refused transport, according to Brueggemann.