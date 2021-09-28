Teller earns statewide honor with SkillsUSA Nebraska

LOUISVILLE – Hailey Teller has been a shining example of leadership and integrity in all of her activities at Louisville High School.
She will have a chance to display those positive traits on a statewide stage the rest of the school year.
Louisville officials announced Monday that Teller had been elected state secretary for SkillsUSA Nebraska. She will hold one of the most prestigious positions in the statewide organization. Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was proud of Teller for her dedication to SkillsUSA activities.
“Being SkillsUSA state secretary is an excellent way for Hailey to learn practical lessons in leadership and teamwork,” Zweep said. “As the Nebraska state secretary, Hailey will be charged with keeping accurate records during meetings, assisting the president with setting meeting agendas, counting votes during meetings and handling correspondence to and from the state officer team.”
Teller will help set goals for the Nebraska SkillsUSA organization throughout the 2021-22 school year. She will organize many regional and statewide conferences and will work with other career and technical student organizations (CTSOs) during the year. She will also represent SkillsUSA Nebraska at the state capitol building for legislative actions.
Teller will be one of seven students on the SkillsUSA Nebraska officer team. Other members include Tanya Chavez of Hastings High School, Ashton Guo of North Platte St. Patrick’s, Brodie Stengel of Thedford and Ian Fiala, Audrey Wang and Rachel Runyan of Seward.
Chavez will serve as president this year and Fiala will be the organization’s vice president. Guo will be parliamentarian, Wang will serve as historian, Stengel will be treasurer and Runyan will be the SkillsUSA Nebraska reporter.
Zweep said Teller would play a critical role in the development of the statewide organization. She will work with state and local chapters to encourage participation in SkillsUSA events.
“State officers set the tone for the state chapters,” Zweep said.
SkillsUSA is a national non-profit organization serving students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. More than 345,000 students and advisors are members of the educational group, which has local chapters in 52 state and territorial associations.
Teller has earned a large number of academic awards at Louisville. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and she was inducted into Louisville’s chapter of National Honor Society this past spring. Students had to excel in scholarship, leadership, service and character to be admitted into NHS.
Teller takes part in SkillsUSA, cross country, track and field, National Honor Society and Student Council at Louisville. She has been a member of the local SkillsUSA chapter for two years.