Teller earns statewide honor with SkillsUSA Nebraska

LOUISVILLE – Hailey Teller has been a shining example of leadership and integrity in all of her activities at Louisville High School.

She will have a chance to display those positive traits on a statewide stage the rest of the school year.

Louisville officials announced Monday that Teller had been elected state secretary for SkillsUSA Nebraska. She will hold one of the most prestigious positions in the statewide organization. Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was proud of Teller for her dedication to SkillsUSA activities.

“Being SkillsUSA state secretary is an excellent way for Hailey to learn practical lessons in leadership and teamwork,” Zweep said. “As the Nebraska state secretary, Hailey will be charged with keeping accurate records during meetings, assisting the president with setting meeting agendas, counting votes during meetings and handling correspondence to and from the state officer team.”

Teller will help set goals for the Nebraska SkillsUSA organization throughout the 2021-22 school year. She will organize many regional and statewide conferences and will work with other career and technical student organizations (CTSOs) during the year. She will also represent SkillsUSA Nebraska at the state capitol building for legislative actions.