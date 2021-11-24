Texas man faces numerous charges following arrest

UNION – A Texas man on Monday was arrested along U.S. Highway 75 on numerous charges after a Cass County deputy found marijuana and a stolen handgun in his vehicle.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 11:10 a.m. his office received a radio broadcast about a white Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plates traveling south on Hwy. 75 from Nebraska Highway 1. The car was reportedly speeding and driving erratically.

A deputy in the area located the vehicle on Hwy. 75 near Union. That vehicle, however, made a U-turn and began traveling back north before pulling over to the side of the road, the sheriff said.

The deputy pulled up behind the vehicle to conduct a welfare check of the occupants.

The driver of the vehicle exited and walked back to the deputy and made contact. During the course of the conversation the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a baggie containing marijuana and a stolen 9mm handgun were located beside the driver's seat, Brueggemann said.

The driver, Jorge Nicolas Berardi Castillo, 24 of Arlington, Texas, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and no operator’s license, the sheriff said. He has been released from the Cass County Jail after posting 10 percent of $50,000 bond.

A female passenger of the vehicle was interviewed and released, he added.

The vehicle was impounded.

