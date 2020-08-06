The 4-H show goes on at the Cass County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – As the saying goes, “The show must go on.”

That’s true this week at the Cass County Fair. Despite cancelling the vast majority of events, the county’s hard-working 4-H kids got their chance to show off their efforts for awards they’ll cherish a lifetime.

Needless to say, they and their parents were most appreciative of that.

“I’m very happy to get out and do something,” said Jenna Muntz, who won an award at Thursday’s Dairy Cow Show. “I was glad we could show, but disappointed that the rest didn’t go on.”

Angie Willey, a parent, added, “It’s great that it’s here.”

The 4-H events began in earnest on Monday evening with the cat/small animal show, with a morning horse show and afternoon rabbit show the following day.

Wednesday’s line-up had a meat goat show in the morning, followed by a market and breeding sheep showing in the afternoon.

Shows featuring dairy cows and goats were held on Thursday morning, followed by a showing of other goats in the afternoon, plus a poultry show.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 scare forced fair officials to admit just parents and other family members to the arena.