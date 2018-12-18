PLATTSMOUTH – There was Mary with the baby Jesus, along with Joseph, some shepherds, the three Wise Men, plus an angel from on high.
There were also cows, goats, sheep, even a real camel.
For the third consecutive year, First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth presented a live Nativity scene on its grounds this past Saturday for people to view.
There were plenty who did.
“It was crowded all night long,” said spokeswoman Desire Dixon. “It was definitely several hundred.”
Church members took turns portraying what the first Christmas must have looked like, complete with live animals, supplied by Scatter Joy Acres, an Omaha-based animal therapy/rescue ranch.
This included “Zebediah,” a who rescued camel from Colorado that was a popular attraction with the youngsters.
Inside the church, children had plenty to do with crafts and coloring and cookie decorating. A church member also brought in goats for the kids to pet.
“It’s a fun time,” Dixon said of this event.
“It’s a good way for the community to check us out,” added fellow church member Diana Hammond.