The holiday season has arrived in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – The holiday season is here bringing to all good cheer.

Area families last Saturday enjoyed a walk through a winter wonderland, minus the snow, in downtown Plattsmouth where Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to all the good little boys and girls as they passed by. So did that mean ol’ Grinch, who had tried to steal Christmas, but ended up having a great time, posing for photos behind a storefront window.

A small crowd gathered around the Cass County Museum and watched with delight as its big evergreen was lit up with lights so bright.

Stores decorated with Christmas décor stayed open into the night offering gifts that should fit onto the shopping list so right.

But, it’s not over as Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to town at 543 Main on Thursday (Dec. 10) from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

