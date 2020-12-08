 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The holiday season has arrived in Cass County
View Comments

The holiday season has arrived in Cass County

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The holiday season is here bringing to all good cheer.

Area families last Saturday enjoyed a walk through a winter wonderland, minus the snow, in downtown Plattsmouth where Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to all the good little boys and girls as they passed by. So did that mean ol’ Grinch, who had tried to steal Christmas, but ended up having a great time, posing for photos behind a storefront window.

A small crowd gathered around the Cass County Museum and watched with delight as its big evergreen was lit up with lights so bright.

Stores decorated with Christmas décor stayed open into the night offering gifts that should fit onto the shopping list so right.

But, it’s not over as Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to town at 543 Main on Thursday (Dec. 10) from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News