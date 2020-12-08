The holiday season has arrived in Cass County

Mr. Grinch paid a visit last Saturday evening to downtown Plattsmouth last where, despite the frown on his face, was a big hit with area kids.
Historical artifacts and current times have come together at the Cass County Historical Society Museum in which display mannequins are wearing masks like most people are doing now.
Mr. Grinch was quite busy posing for photos with area kids in downtown Plattsmouth last Saturday evening.
That mean Mr. Grinch didn't seem so mean to area kids as they enjoyed waving to him, and visa versa, in downtown Plattsmouth last Saturday evening.
It seems each downtown Plattsmouth shop has decorated its storefront window with cherry holiday scenes.
Santa and Mrs. Claus took time off from the current busy schedule to pay a visit last Saturday evening to downtown Plattsmouth where they posed for photos with area families.
It's very clear on a wintery night that downtown Plattsmouth is dressed up so holiday bright.
Area kids had great fun last Saturday evening in downtown Plattsmouth posing for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The huge evergreen on the grounds of the Cass County Historical Society Museum was lit up for the season last Saturday in downtown Plattsmouth.
A more modern Christmas tree complements the historical setting in the Cass County Museum in downtown Plattsmouth.
Louisville resident Nancy McManis, who recently won a statewide tree decorating contest, redecorated it for the holidays by using garland, lights, snowflakes and other ornaments.
She also put on holiday birdhouses with Santa and snowmen.
PLATTSMOUTH – The holiday season is here bringing to all good cheer.
Area families last Saturday enjoyed a walk through a winter wonderland, minus the snow, in downtown Plattsmouth where Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to all the good little boys and girls as they passed by. So did that mean ol’ Grinch, who had tried to steal Christmas, but ended up having a great time, posing for photos behind a storefront window.
A small crowd gathered around the Cass County Museum and watched with delight as its big evergreen was lit up with lights so bright.
Stores decorated with Christmas décor stayed open into the night offering gifts that should fit onto the shopping list so right.
But, it’s not over as Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to town at 543 Main on Thursday (Dec. 10) from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
