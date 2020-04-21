The line was long as local church gives away 240 boxes of food

PLATTSMOUTH – The line of cars waiting for food at a local church last Friday stretched down one block and up another.
And, nobody went home empty-handed.
“Today, we have enough food for 240 boxes, a box per family,” said Montie Rufner, food pantry manager at Plattsmouth Bible Church.
Though this food giveaway is a monthly occurrence there, last Friday’s event was more in tune with the current pandemic times.
Instead of the people going inside the church and filling their own food packages as in the past, the packages on Friday were pre-filled and lined up in six different stations along the curb. The drivers, six at a time, stopped at a station with volunteers handing the packages to the drivers or placing them in the trunks.
“We’re practicing social distancing,” Rufner said. “They can sit in their cars.”
The Omaha-based Food Bank of the Heartland provided the food and did the packaging for the 240 boxes, each weighing about 28 pounds. The boxes were filled with various nonperishable staples, plus each family got a bag of potatoes, a bag of fruit, bread and more.
“There’s a need,” Rufner said of this giveaway.
Each month, the church provides food for some 120 families. Counting family members, that comes out to 450 or more individuals relying on this monthly service, Rufner said.
Also at Friday’s event, protective masks were handed out to those needing them.
“I had volunteers to help make them,” said Suzette Toelle, who was handing out the masks.
Those receiving packages were either getting them for their families or for others.
“It’s a wonderful thing they are doing. It’s helping a lot,” said Katie Williams of Murray. “It’s wonderful to see this, especially now because a lot of people don’t have jobs.”
Some boxes remained uncollected on Friday, but were picked up during an impromptu giveaway on Saturday.
In a statement through his office, Brian Banks, president/CEO of the Food Bank for the Heartland, said, “During this unprecedented time, the Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Plattsmouth Bible Church provides free food on the third Friday of each month. The next giveaway is set for May 15, the church said.
