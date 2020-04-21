The line was long as local church gives away 240 boxes of food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The line of cars waiting for food at a local church last Friday stretched down one block and up another.

And, nobody went home empty-handed.

“Today, we have enough food for 240 boxes, a box per family,” said Montie Rufner, food pantry manager at Plattsmouth Bible Church.

Though this food giveaway is a monthly occurrence there, last Friday’s event was more in tune with the current pandemic times.

Instead of the people going inside the church and filling their own food packages as in the past, the packages on Friday were pre-filled and lined up in six different stations along the curb. The drivers, six at a time, stopped at a station with volunteers handing the packages to the drivers or placing them in the trunks.

“We’re practicing social distancing,” Rufner said. “They can sit in their cars.”

The Omaha-based Food Bank of the Heartland provided the food and did the packaging for the 240 boxes, each weighing about 28 pounds. The boxes were filled with various nonperishable staples, plus each family got a bag of potatoes, a bag of fruit, bread and more.

“There’s a need,” Rufner said of this giveaway.