 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The new year will enter with a frigid bite

  • Updated
  • 0
new year weather

Saturday's temperature won't come close to last Monday's temperature as shown on this sign at a Murray bank. Saturday evening's low should dip to 1 degree below zero with wind chills much colder, according to the National Weather Service.

 Timothy Rohwer

VALLEY – Say goodbye to 2021…and mild temperatures.

At least for a spell.

In fact, New Year’s Day will arrive with a frigid bite, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“The first day of the year (Saturday) looks especially cold. It’s going to be a stay at home watching football games or movies type of day,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist. “It will be far and away the coldest we’ve seen.”

The low on Friday evening (New Year’s Eve) is expected to be just 7 degrees above zero, Nicolaisen said.

Saturday’s high will reach only to 15 degrees, he said.

Then, that evening the temperature should dip to 1 degree below zero, but also with winds 10 to 20 mph making it feel like 10 to 15 degrees below zero, he added.

“When it is that cold, any sort of wind will make you grit your teeth,” Nicolaisen said.

People are also reading…

There could also be snow chances on Saturday, he said.

Sunday’s high should reach close to 20 degrees, he said.

Monday’s high should rebound into the 30s, Nicolaisen said.

“It’s going to feel like winter,” he said of the forecast.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News