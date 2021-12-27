The new year will enter with a frigid bite

VALLEY – Say goodbye to 2021…and mild temperatures.

At least for a spell.

In fact, New Year’s Day will arrive with a frigid bite, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“The first day of the year (Saturday) looks especially cold. It’s going to be a stay at home watching football games or movies type of day,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist. “It will be far and away the coldest we’ve seen.”

The low on Friday evening (New Year’s Eve) is expected to be just 7 degrees above zero, Nicolaisen said.

Saturday’s high will reach only to 15 degrees, he said.

Then, that evening the temperature should dip to 1 degree below zero, but also with winds 10 to 20 mph making it feel like 10 to 15 degrees below zero, he added.

“When it is that cold, any sort of wind will make you grit your teeth,” Nicolaisen said.

There could also be snow chances on Saturday, he said.

Sunday’s high should reach close to 20 degrees, he said.

Monday’s high should rebound into the 30s, Nicolaisen said.

“It’s going to feel like winter,” he said of the forecast.

