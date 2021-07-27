The return of Louisville car show excites owners

LOUISVILLE – A year after COVID-19 put the brakes on Louisville’s annual summer car show, it returned on Sunday in high gear.
“It was probably one of the largest participations ever,” said Mayor Rod Petersen.
The Last Hot Sunday in July Car Show, as it’s officially known, attracted hot-looking vehicles from near and far, including vehicles from Utah, Texas and North Dakota, as well as 40 from the Louisville area.
Altogether, 165 vehicles were registered for the show with a dozen or so more that just showed up for the fun.
Car owners appreciated the return of this event.
“Car guys love to show off their cars,” said Smitty Schmitz of Louisville. “This is a good turnout.”
Schmitz came with his 1972 black Chevy Monte Carlo that he purchased right off the showroom way back when.
“I needed a car and I saw this on the showroom and I said, `This will work,’” Schmitz said.
Because COVID canceled many car shows last year, he was only to attend four of them, including one he drove 250 miles to, Schmitz said.
Sunday’s event was his fifth already this year with more coming, he said.
“I’ll do a show every weekend.”
Schmitz also has three other cars – a 1923 t-bucket, 1939 Ford two-door sedan and a 1935 Oldsmobile two-door coupe street rod he is building.
Meanwhile, across the street, Mike Jensen of Manley, who brought his 1986 off-road vehicle to the event, said he was happy with the turnout.
“It’s good to see people come out again and see people smiling.”
Ron Tamez came from Bellevue with his 1972 Dodge Challenger Rally that he bought just four months ago.
Over the years it was on display in five different car museums and had just 7,000 miles when purchased.
“I love it. It’s sure fun to drive,” he said.
It’s also fun to see other motorists give him admiring looks about the car, Tamez said.
“That’s really cool.”
As in the past, awards were handed out for the most popular vehicles.
The winner of the People’s Choice Award, voted by the crowd, was Arlen Ellis of Allen, Neb., with his 1950 Mercury.
The Mayor’s Choice Award, voted by Petersen, went to Randy Kolb of Omaha for his 1960 Corvette.
“I thought this was one of the best car shows here in a long time,” Schmitz said.