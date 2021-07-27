The return of Louisville car show excites owners

Schmitz also has three other cars – a 1923 t-bucket, 1939 Ford two-door sedan and a 1935 Oldsmobile two-door coupe street rod he is building.

Meanwhile, across the street, Mike Jensen of Manley, who brought his 1986 off-road vehicle to the event, said he was happy with the turnout.

“It’s good to see people come out again and see people smiling.”

Ron Tamez came from Bellevue with his 1972 Dodge Challenger Rally that he bought just four months ago.

Over the years it was on display in five different car museums and had just 7,000 miles when purchased.

“I love it. It’s sure fun to drive,” he said.

It’s also fun to see other motorists give him admiring looks about the car, Tamez said.

“That’s really cool.”

As in the past, awards were handed out for the most popular vehicles.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award, voted by the crowd, was Arlen Ellis of Allen, Neb., with his 1950 Mercury.

The Mayor’s Choice Award, voted by Petersen, went to Randy Kolb of Omaha for his 1960 Corvette.

“I thought this was one of the best car shows here in a long time,” Schmitz said.

