The widening of U.S. 75 to Murray moving closer

PLATTSMOUTH – The planned widening of U.S. Highway 75 from Plattsmouth to Murray, overseen by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, is moving ever so closer.

“They are planning to move ahead on that this year, mostly getting paperwork done,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

The state plans to widen that busy highway from two to four lanes between the two communities. Currently, the highway, which is four lanes going north into Omaha, becomes a two-lane road just south of Avenue B in Plattsmouth going south.

Since there is some city work that still needs to be done, the project was listed in the latest one- and six-year highway and road plan approved by the City Council Monday evening.

For some time, the city has been moving utility lines, mostly water lines, to make way for the highway widening, according to Lambert.

“We still have a small portion to do,” he said.

The city will pay a portion of the widening project within the city limits, though the state will pay the majority, Lambert said.