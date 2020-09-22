The widening of U.S. 75 to Murray moving closer

PLATTSMOUTH – The planned widening of U.S. Highway 75 from Plattsmouth to Murray, overseen by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, is moving ever so closer.
“They are planning to move ahead on that this year, mostly getting paperwork done,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
The state plans to widen that busy highway from two to four lanes between the two communities. Currently, the highway, which is four lanes going north into Omaha, becomes a two-lane road just south of Avenue B in Plattsmouth going south.
Since there is some city work that still needs to be done, the project was listed in the latest one- and six-year highway and road plan approved by the City Council Monday evening.
For some time, the city has been moving utility lines, mostly water lines, to make way for the highway widening, according to Lambert.
“We still have a small portion to do,” he said.
The city will pay a portion of the widening project within the city limits, though the state will pay the majority, Lambert said.
Also in the one-year plan are pavement milling/asphalt overlay projects on the following streets – Main Street (from Seventh to 10th streets, as well as from 14th to 15th streets, 16th to 17th streets, and at the intersection with 13th Street); Third Avenue (from Ninth to 14th streets); Fifth Street (from First to Second avenues); Sixth Street (from First to Second avenues); Seventh Street (from Main to Avenue A); Washington Avenue at Avenue D; and Webster Boulevard (from Avenue G to Echo Lane).
In other action, the council set the annual meeting of the city’s Cemetery Advisory Board for the second Tuesday of October.
This board, however, can meet at other times if needed, also, Lambert said. Members of this board are Bill Boyle, Cindy Fuller and Gary Hellwig.
The council also approved the appointment of Joshua Jarrett to the Plattsmouth Emergency Medical Services Department.
