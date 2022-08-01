There should be fun for all at Cass County Fair next week

WEEPING WATER – There should be something for everyone at the 2022 Cass County Fair – or as its motto says, “Fun for the Whole Herd.”

“I am excited about everything we have to offer,” said Meggan Roeber, fair manager.

The fair’s offerings begin next Wednesday, Aug. 10, and continue through Saturday, Aug. 13. (A select number of 4-H activities begin earlier in the week.)

The fair, long considered one of the better county fairs in eastern Nebraska, will again feature traditional family activities and some new ones, Roeber said.

Among this year’s new activities will be caricature drawings in which people can pose while a professional artist draws them on paper.

This activity will be available outside the fair’s expo building between 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday through that Friday.

The fair this year introduces a contest that’s bound to have people seeing red – lots of it.

It’s the Best Tomato in Cass County contest to be held during intermission of the annual Queen Contest on Wednesday evening in the open air building.

There’s a popular event for the kids that’s sure to bring smiles to them, and everyone.

It’s called mutton bustin’ in which kids can take rides on sheep.

It’s to be held on that Thursday evening in the horse practice arena. Kids must weigh 60 pounds or less with signup beginning at 6 p.m. The first 100 kids signed up will participate in the event starting at 7:30 p.m., Roeber said.

A hypnotist will perform in the open air building that evening at 7:30 p.m.

An event introduced last year and back by popular demand is dueling pianos to be held on that Friday evening at 8:30 p.m. in the open air building.

“It’s an event that everyone last year asked to come back,” Roeber said.

Other main events during the fair include extreme bull riding on Wednesday evening, outlaw truck and tractor pull on that Thursday evening and figure eight races on Friday evening.

The traditional carnival starts Wednesday at 6 p.m., same time on Friday.

Kids can ride all they want for just $25 between 1 and 5 p.m. that Thursday and Saturday. Carnival reopens those two days at 6.

Throughout the fair, there will be an exhibit honoring area fallen veterans.

As always, the climax will be the parade on Saturday evening at 6 p.m., followed by the main concert in the open air building featuring singer/songwriter John King, whose concert is part of a nationwide tour. The Lincoln band, No Drinking on Grounds, will lead off the show.

Here is a listing of fair activities each day, excluding 4-H shows:

Wednesday, during the day:

Golf on the go, QuickDraw caricatures, Papa Bear wood carving, glass blowers, Remember the Fallen exhibit.

Wednesday evening:

Extreme bull riding, queen contest, tomato contest.

Thursday, during the day:

Golf on the go, QuickDraw caricatures, Papa Bear wood carving, glass blowers, Remember the Fallen exhibit. Carnival kids day from 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday evening:

Outlaw truck and tractor pull, live music in the beer garden (4 on the Floor), hypnotist, mutton bustin’.

Friday during the day:

Golf on the go, QuickDraw caricatures, Papa Bear wood carving, glass blowers, Remember the Fallen exhibit.

Friday evening:

Figure eight races, live music in the beer garden (Dirty Boots Band), dueling pianos.

Saturday during the day:

Golf on the go, carnival kids day from 1 to 5 p.m., Papa Bear wood carving.

Saturday evening:

Parade, figure 8s, concert.

All activities free of charge, except food, carnival rides and drinks, Roeber said.