This Saturday, it's "Pillage the Village" in Manley

Manley photo

Manley's "Pillage the Village" will be held this Saturday with lots of family activities, including dozens of vendors set up along Cherry Street as this file photo shows.

 Timothy Rohwer

MANLEY – It’s time to “Pillage the Village” again.

The annual Manley community event will be held this Saturday with activities lasting all day.

Just look at all the events planned and the food available:

A pancake breakfast at the Manley Fire Hall from 7 to 11 a.m. and sponsored by the Manley Volunteer Fire Department. Free will donations.

A co-ed kickball tournament for adults and kids that begins at 8 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m.

A craft fair with more than 30 expected vendors along Cherry Street from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A car show at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church parking lot will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bingo from 1 to 3 p.m.

Smoke racks of ribs, pork loin “piglets” and turkey legs starting at 10 a.m.

Concessions featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade pie, ice cream and soft drinks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lots of kids activities like a cupcake decorating contest, coloring contest, creation of mini-gardens, face painting, a scavenger hunt and lawn games.

Village-wide garage sales – maps available at the community center table.

A raffle will be held, plus entertainment.

All events will be held in the park and community center unless otherwise noted.

