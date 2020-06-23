This year's Cass County Fair is cancelled, but 4-H shows will be held

PLATTSMOUTH – The annual Cass County Fair, considered one of the finest in this part of Nebraska, will not be held this year, except for 4-H livestock and small animal shows, which will have restrictions of their own.
This announcement was made at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, which followed the official decision on Monday evening by the county’s Fair Board that oversees the event.
The cancellation came from the concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a fair official said.
“The health and safety of our community was the biggest reason,” said Meggan Roeber, fair manager. “It’s disappointing, but the Fair Board had to put the community’s health and safety first. We are having all of the 4-H shows. It will be a show and go with immediate family only, as of right now.”
The Cass County Fair is held annually on a large tract of land north of Weeping Water and just south of Nebraska Highway 1. It was set this year for August 5 through 8.
Among the canceled events are the carnival rides, the parade, truck and tractor events, shows and concerts, various classes, as well as the Cass County Fair Queen contest.
A full rodeo event set for Aug. 5 was also canceled, she added.
“It’s pretty much everything,” Roeber said.
However, the 4-H livestock and small animal shows are still a go, with certain restrictions, said Lauren Stohlmann, a 4-H extension educator.
Stohlmann provided the commissioners a list of how these events will be carried out and the restrictions.
These include:
*Show and go – one or two species shows per day with small class sizes.
*Immediate family members only at the livestock buildings.
*Cones will be placed in the ring to show six feet distancing.
*All shows to be livestreamed.
*Designated entry and exit points will be placed in the barn.
*No exhibits will be on display for the public – exhibit hall will be closed.
*Projects will be showcased at a later date.
*No tasting of food exhibits – judged on uniformity and appearance.
*Cancelled contests/events: tractor driving, herdsmanship, cake auction/awards, 4-H fashion show and performing arts contest, Horse 4-H Fun Night, shooting sports, livestock and horse judging, Pen/Club divisions and table setting.
“We hope that despite this being a modified fair, the kids will have the opportunity to show projects they have been working on,” Stohlmann said.
Commissioners expressed disappointment on the many events cancelled, but understood the decision.
“It would be too hard to control crowds in an open fair,” said Duane Murdoch.
Board Chairman Dan Henry added, “It’s disappointing, but I support their decision.”
The county fair has drawn approximately 30,000 people per week in previous years. Events at the pulling track often include competitors from many Midwestern states.
