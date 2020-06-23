This year's Cass County Fair is cancelled, but 4-H shows will be held

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The annual Cass County Fair, considered one of the finest in this part of Nebraska, will not be held this year, except for 4-H livestock and small animal shows, which will have restrictions of their own.

This announcement was made at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, which followed the official decision on Monday evening by the county’s Fair Board that oversees the event.

The cancellation came from the concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a fair official said.

“The health and safety of our community was the biggest reason,” said Meggan Roeber, fair manager. “It’s disappointing, but the Fair Board had to put the community’s health and safety first. We are having all of the 4-H shows. It will be a show and go with immediate family only, as of right now.”

The Cass County Fair is held annually on a large tract of land north of Weeping Water and just south of Nebraska Highway 1. It was set this year for August 5 through 8.

Among the canceled events are the carnival rides, the parade, truck and tractor events, shows and concerts, various classes, as well as the Cass County Fair Queen contest.

A full rodeo event set for Aug. 5 was also canceled, she added.