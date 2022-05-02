This year's harvest festival to be topic at museum May 10

PLATTSMOUTH – The next Brown Bag Program at the Cass County Museum will be on Tuesday, May 10, at 12 noon.

The speaker will be Nancy Johnson, who will talk about plans for this year's Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, which will be held from September 8 through 11.

The last Brown Bag of the season will be on May 24.

“The Elms: One Hundred Years Strong” will be presented by Kurk Shrader, executive director of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation. This year is the 100th anniversary of the Bess Streeter Aldrich home in Elmwood.

Brown Bag programs are free and open to the public.

Refreshments will not be served, but those attending are welcome to bring lunches.

For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

