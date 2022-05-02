 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This year's harvest festival to be topic at museum May 10

  • Updated
  • 0
Plattsmouth Harvest Festival photo

Members of the 2021 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Court smile during the Kiddie’s, Farmers and Merchants Parade last fall. Next week’s Brown Bag program at the Cass County Museum in downtown Plattsmouth will feature information about the annual festival.

 Tim Rohwer / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – The next Brown Bag Program at the Cass County Museum will be on Tuesday, May 10, at 12 noon.

The speaker will be Nancy Johnson, who will talk about plans for this year's Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, which will be held from September 8 through 11.

The last Brown Bag of the season will be on May 24.

“The Elms: One Hundred Years Strong” will be presented by Kurk Shrader, executive director of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation. This year is the 100th anniversary of the Bess Streeter Aldrich home in Elmwood.

Brown Bag programs are free and open to the public.

Refreshments will not be served, but those attending are welcome to bring lunches.

For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two trucks collide, injury minor

Two trucks collide, injury minor

WEEPING WATER – Numerous fire departments and Cass County emergency medical personnel responded to a collision involving two semi-trucks on U.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News