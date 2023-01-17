This year's shows at Lofte Theater announced

MANLEY – A mystery by Agatha Christie, a Pulitzer Prize winning drama, and a hilarious musical based on a hit movie are just three of this year’s performances at the Lofte Theater near Manley.

There will also be numerous special events.

“We have a lot going on and we’re really excited about it,” said Samantha Colvarro, Lofte’s head of marketing.

What’s more, an outdoor pavilion should be completed this spring for shows and rental opportunities for public gatherings, Colvarro said.

Among this year’s lineup of shows is “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie.

“It’s the longest running play on London’s West End,” Colvarro said. “More than 10 million people have seen it.”

There is also a play about the residents of a small trailer park trying to preserve their way of life, scheduled for March, followed by a sequel during the holiday season.

“Doublewide, Texas” and “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” are written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wotten.

“They are really great comedy writers,” Colvarro said.

The following is a list of the entire 2023 schedule of shows at the Lofte:

Doublewide, Texas

By Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

The inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas – four doublewides and a shed – are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. These friends, enemies and neighbors will need to work together to overcome the oncoming annexation and preserve their way of life.

Show dates: March 24 through 26, 30 and 31, April 1 and 2.

Auditions: February 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.

Wit

By Margaret Edson Vivian Bearing, Ph.D.

A renowned professor of English who has spent years studying and teaching metaphysical sonnets of John Donne, she has been diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer.

During the course of her illness – and her stint as a prize patient in a major experimental chemotherapy program – the professor comes to reassess her life and her work with deep insight and humor. Winner of the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Show Dates: May 5 through 7, 11 through 14

Auditions: February 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

9 to 5 The Musical

Music/Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Book by Patricia Resnick.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to take the power away from the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Based on the 1980 hit movie, 9 to 5.

Show Dates: July 15 and 16, 20 through 23, 27 through 30.

Auditions: May 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.

The Mousetrap

By Agatha Christie.

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, as the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another.

A police detective arrives on skis to interrogate the suspects but when a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie.

Show Dates: September 1 through 3, 7 through 10.

Auditions: July 24 and 25 at 7 p.m.

The Nerd

By Larry Shue.

Aspiring architect Willum Cubbert owes his life to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met, but who saved his life when he was wounded in battle. Cubbert has told Steadman that as long as he is alive, “you will have somebody on Earth who will do anything for you.”

To Cubbert’s delight, Steadman unexpectedly appears on the night of his 34th birthday party. However, delight soon turns to dismay as he discovers that Steadman is a hopeless “nerd,” – a bumbling oaf with no social sense, little intelligence and less tact.

Show Dates: October 14 and 15, 20 through 22, 26 through 29.

Auditions: August 13 at 2 p. m., August 14 at 7 p.m.

A Doublewide, Texas Christmas

By Jones, Hope and Wooten

Back in one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas, it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble! Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the county.

New problems come up and familiar problems come back as this band of eccentric Texans must band together once more to keep their lifestyle and their holiday spirit.

Show Dates: December 1 through 3, 8 through 10, 14 through 17.

Auditions: October 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

Special events include a Valentine Dinner Theatre production Feb. 10 through 12 and a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre production Nov. 3 through 5.

For more information or to buy tickets, call the theatre at 402-234-2553 or go to lofte.org.