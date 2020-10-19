Thousands in Cass County voting early this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Thousands of Cass County voters are not waiting until Election Day, but are voting early, according to the county’s election office.
This includes voting at the office at 201 Main St. in Plattsmouth.
“We have a lot more people coming in and voting this time,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner. “We’re pretty steady, more than in 2018.”
As of Monday, 5,892 county voters had either voted early at the office or requested ballots mailed to them, according to Moore.
This number is slightly less than the approximate 6,000 voters who took part in the primary election this spring, she added.
Moore believes many are voting early, instead of waiting to vote at the polls on Nov. 3 out of concern of COVID-19.
Voting at her office will be available until Monday, Nov. 2. The following day, Election Day, voting must be done at the polls, she said.
In her office are informational pamphlets on the four initiative measures on the ballot for people to read before voting, Moore said.
She recommended people who received ballots in the mail should fill them out and send them back no later than Oct. 27. All early ballots must be back in her office no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
This Friday at 6 p.m. is the deadline for people to register to vote at her office. It’s also the deadline to request early voting ballots to be mailed to a specific address.
On a related note, voters who normally voted on election days at Waterford at Woodbridge, 1913 Old Highway 34 in Plattsmouth, will have to vote this time at the Plattsmouth Community Center gym, 308 S. 18th St.
All voters, whether they do it early or at the polls, are reminded there are two sides of the ballot to be filled out, Moore said. Many were not filled out completely during the 2018 election, she said.
As of Monday, there were 18,443 registered voters, but that has no doubt increased since then, according to Moore.
“It keeps going up every day,” she said. “Younger people are coming in to register to vote.”
