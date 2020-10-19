Thousands in Cass County voting early this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Thousands of Cass County voters are not waiting until Election Day, but are voting early, according to the county’s election office.

This includes voting at the office at 201 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

“We have a lot more people coming in and voting this time,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner. “We’re pretty steady, more than in 2018.”

As of Monday, 5,892 county voters had either voted early at the office or requested ballots mailed to them, according to Moore.

This number is slightly less than the approximate 6,000 voters who took part in the primary election this spring, she added.

Moore believes many are voting early, instead of waiting to vote at the polls on Nov. 3 out of concern of COVID-19.

Voting at her office will be available until Monday, Nov. 2. The following day, Election Day, voting must be done at the polls, she said.

In her office are informational pamphlets on the four initiative measures on the ballot for people to read before voting, Moore said.