Thousands raised for Beau Dasher scholarship fund

PLATTSMOUTH – The community of Plattsmouth really came out to show support in remembrance of two young people who died in a car crash last December.

That was the comment from the Hop Yard, which hosted a fundraising benefit last week.

“There was a ton of support and we’re really grateful,” said Alanna Reeves, an employee.

“It was quite outstanding,” said Bruce Wiles, co-owner with his wife, Annette. “We have a good community.”

The benefit was a remembrance of Beau Dasher and Gabrielle Ramirez, who were passengers in a car traveling on U.S. Highway 75. The car collided with a pickup truck beneath the U.S. Highway 34 overpass bridge. Dasher, 20, and Ramirez, 19, were killed in the collision.

Last week’s benefit included chili and cinnamon rolls for sale.

According to Reeves, more than 500 rolls, prepared by Plattsmouth High School culinary students, were sold, as well as 360 servings of three chili varieties - white chicken, red beef and red vegan.

“We took a lot of orders and a ton of people walked in,” Reeves said.

Wiles added, “We had to double our amount of dinners.”