Thousands seek early voting in Cass County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Election Office is pretty busy these days with interest on the rise for early voting for the May primary, according to Linn Moore, election commissioner.

That’s apparently good news for her office.

“We’re hoping more people are voting by mail and not at the polling places for the safety of everyone,” said Moore, referring to COVID-19 concerns.

Her office sent out cards to all of the 16,000 estimated county voters encouraging them to vote early for the May 12 primary.

It seems to be working, according to Moore.

As of Monday, her office has received 5,544 requests for early voting ballots with 2,130 completed ballots returned, she said.

According to her office, 4,520 ballots were cast in the county in the 2016 primary and 4,346 ballots in the 2012 primary.

The growing interest in early voting seems to be occurring statewide.