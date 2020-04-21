Thousands seek early voting in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Election Office is pretty busy these days with interest on the rise for early voting for the May primary, according to Linn Moore, election commissioner.
That’s apparently good news for her office.
“We’re hoping more people are voting by mail and not at the polling places for the safety of everyone,” said Moore, referring to COVID-19 concerns.
Her office sent out cards to all of the 16,000 estimated county voters encouraging them to vote early for the May 12 primary.
It seems to be working, according to Moore.
As of Monday, her office has received 5,544 requests for early voting ballots with 2,130 completed ballots returned, she said.
According to her office, 4,520 ballots were cast in the county in the 2016 primary and 4,346 ballots in the 2012 primary.
The growing interest in early voting seems to be occurring statewide.
“We are receiving an unprecedented number of early ballot requests from voters,” Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen said. “Statewide totals equal 390,000 requests for early ballots. The number of these early ballot requests already surpasses the 313,000 statewide votes in the 2016 presidential primary election.”
Thus far, 111,000 completed ballots have been received, according to Evnen’s office.
The deadline to request an early ballot is May 1 at 6 p.m. Early ballot requests received after that date and time will not be processed.
The deadline for new voters in Cass County to register for the May primary is this Monday, an April 27 postmark on mail-in registration, as well as for online voter registration. This Friday, the election office will be closed because of Arbor Day.
Voters have until May 12 when the polls close to return their completed ballot.
Moore also said the polling site at the Woodbridge Assisted Living facility has been moved to the Plattsmouth High School administration building across the street.
