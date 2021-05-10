Three escape injuries in Louisville house fire

LOUISVILLE – Three people escaped injuries in a Louisville house fire on Friday.

The cause was a grease fire in the kitchen, said Jason McClun, fire chief.

The call for help came in shortly before noon from a house in the 500 block of Elm Street, according to McClun.

Two trucks and a rescue squad totaling nine personnel arrived, he said, as well as firefighters from Springfield, who automatically respond for structure fires. Those firefighters were quickly released from the scene, McClun said.

“The fire was under control within five minutes of the first arrivals,” McClun said, adding firefighters remained on the scene for a time to ventilate the house.

The three occupants in the house got out safely, and there were also no injuries to the firefighters, he said.

“The fire did moderate damage to the kitchen and minor smoke damage in some other rooms in the house,” McClun said. “If we needed it, the next call would have been to Plattsmouth (fire department).”

The American Red Cross arrived to help with temporary housing for those residents, McClun said.

They should be able to return to that house once electricians make repairs, according to McClun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.