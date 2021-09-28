Three hospitalized in crash near Union

UNION – Three people on Monday morning were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 near Union.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 9:00 a.m. deputies from his department along with Nebraska State Patrol, Nehawka Fire, Murray Rescue and Cass County EMA responded to a two-vehicle accident at U.S. Highway 34 and Hwy. 75.

Brueggemann said a Subaru Outback, driven by Anna Heather, 16, of Union was traveling west on East Union Road and attempting to cross Hwy. 75 when her vehicle was struck by a Nissan Sentra, driven by Stephon Rocha, 30, of Auburn.

Rocha and two passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for precautionary reasons, Brueggemann said.

Heather was issued a citation for failure to yield, he said.

The accident investigation is complete, he added.

