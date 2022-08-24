Three hurt in Tuesday accident in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Three people were taken to hospitals with injuries from a two-vehicle accident on Nebraska Highway 50 in Louisville on Tuesday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 11:59 a.m., deputies from his department, along with rescue personnel from various agencies, were dispatched to the highway and Main Street in Louisville for a two-vehicle injury accident.

The investigation determined that a 2020 Subaru Forester, driven by Marcia Weeks, 84, of La Vista, was traveling south on the highway when she attempted to turn left onto Main Street, the sheriff said.

That’s when her vehicle collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima that was traveling north on the highway and driven by Kynaston Reed, 88, of Louisville.

Reed was transported by a medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Weeks was transported by Weeping Water rescue personnel to Omaha’s CHI Bergan Mercy A passenger in the Reed vehicle, Barbara Hayes, 74 of Louisville, was transported by Springfield rescue personnel also to CHI Bergan Mercy, the sheriff said.

Seatbelts were not in use in the Altima vehicle, he said.

Rescue personnel from Louisville and Cass County Emergency Management staff also responded to the call, Brueggemann said.