Three hurt in Wednesday accident near Osage Ranch

PLATTSMOUTH – Three people were taken to a hospital from a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth and Murray rescue crews, responded to the accident on the highway between Highway 66 and Osage Ranch.

A 2013 GMC Terrain, driven by Stanley Ohnmacht 71, of Nebraska City, was heading south on Hwy. 75 when he passed out, the sheriff said.

The GMC went left of center and hit the right rear wheel area of a northbound 2018 Toyota Avalon, driven by Richard Warner, 47, of Auburn.

The GMC bounced off the Toyota and collided head-on with another northbound vehicle, a 2020 Chevy Equinox, driven by Michael McNeil, 66, of Omaha, the sheriff said.

Ohnmacht’s wife, Karen Ohnmacht, 70, who was in the passenger seat of the GMC, said her husband had just gotten out of the hospital and they were on their way home, the sheriff said.

Stanley Ohnmacht, McNeil, and his wife, Catherine McNeil, 65, a passenger in the Equinox, were transported to a hospital, the sheriff said. All vehicles were towed.

No airbags were deployed and the McNeils were not wearing seatbelts, the sheriff said.