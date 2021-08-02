Three people hospitalized from Friday accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Three people had to be hospitalized following an accident involving three vehicles on U.S. Highway 75 on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the intersection of the highway with Avenue B with the call for response coming in at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Plattsmouth Police Department said.

According to the department, a motor home traveling north on the highway ran a red light and struck a Ford Taurus that was crossing the highway on Avenue B.

That collision then caused a second accident with a third vehicle, the department said.

Two people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with a third person taken to a hospital by private vehicle, the department said. Their names were not released.

The driver of the motor home, Leonard Zeitlow, 84, of Kansas, was cited for running a red light, the department said.

Traffic was backed up on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 for a lengthy distance while authorities cleaned up the accident scene. Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue crews were also on the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.