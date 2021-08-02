 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people hospitalized from Friday accident
0 Comments

Three people hospitalized from Friday accident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Three people had to be hospitalized following an accident involving three vehicles on U.S. Highway 75 on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the intersection of the highway with Avenue B with the call for response coming in at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Plattsmouth Police Department said.

According to the department, a motor home traveling north on the highway ran a red light and struck a Ford Taurus that was crossing the highway on Avenue B.

That collision then caused a second accident with a third vehicle, the department said.

Two people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with a third person taken to a hospital by private vehicle, the department said. Their names were not released.

The driver of the motor home, Leonard Zeitlow, 84, of Kansas, was cited for running a red light, the department said.

Traffic was backed up on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 for a lengthy distance while authorities cleaned up the accident scene. Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue crews were also on the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CO symptoms force store evacuation
News

CO symptoms force store evacuation

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store had to be evacuated for a time on Tuesday after several people developed symptoms of carbon monoxide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News