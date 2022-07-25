 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three people hurt in Friday accident in rural Plattsmouth

school road accient

First responders on Friday afternoon responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sixth and School Road. Three people were taken to a hospital with what the Cass County Sheriff's Department said were non-life threatening injuries. Sixth was closed for a time from the accident.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Three people were taken to a hospital from a two-vehicle accident northwest of Plattsmouth on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth Street and School Road.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, a Chevy Camaro, driven by Ron Blue, 54, of Bellevue, was turning north onto Sixth when it collided with a Subaru WRX, driven by Stephen Hill, 28, of Plattsmouth.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Camaro were taken by Plattsmouth rescue personnel to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with what the sheriff’s department described as non-life threatening injuries. Seat belts were in use by two of the three people involved and speed was not a factor, the department said.

Sixth Street was closed for a time from the accident.

The accident was still under investigation as of Monday, the department said.

