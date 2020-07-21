Three schools to hold graduation events Saturday

Plattsmouth is recommending attendees arrive at different times prior to the ceremony based on their last names. This is being done in an effort to maintain six feet of physical distance while they wait to be seated.

The school is recommending that attendees of graduates with last names starting with the letters A through L arrive between 9:20 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Attendees with last names starting with the letters M through Z should arrive between 9:41 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Ushers will dismiss graduates and attendees at the end of the ceremony. Graduates and attendees will be required to depart from Blue Devil Stadium through the designated exit location, return to their vehicles and immediately leave the premises. School officials will supervise the parking lot to ensure graduates and attendees leave in a timely manner.

Plattsmouth will livestream the graduation ceremony at www.pcsd.org to allow other community members to watch it. It will be available in the BDTV section under the For Community tab at the top of the homepage.

Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty said he was pleased to be able to have a chance to provide the Class of 2020 with an in-person commencement event.