Three schools to hold graduation events Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water seniors will have a chance to collect their diplomas during in-person ceremonies on Saturday.
The three school districts will be holding commencement events on July 25. Plattsmouth’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., Weeping Water’s event will start at 1 p.m. and Elmwood-Murdock’s celebration will start at 3 p.m.
All three school districts have consulted with Sarpy/Cass Health Department Director Sarah Schram about their graduation protocols. They submitted graduation plans to Schram earlier this summer and received approval based on directed health measure requirements from the state.
Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth officials are hoping to hold the school’s commencement event outside at Blue Devil Stadium. Attendance will be limited to four guests per graduate. Either the graduate or the graduate’s parents/guardians must provide a list of the four guests to the high school office by July 23.
All attendees are encouraged to wear cloth masks. Standing locations will be marked on the ground for graduates and attendees who are waiting in line. Graduates will be seated in chairs with at least six feet of physical distance between them.
Attendees will be seated in the Blue Devil Stadium bleachers with at least six feet of physical distance between each family group. School officials will distribute diplomas to graduates in a contactless manner. Handshaking will not be allowed.
Plattsmouth is recommending attendees arrive at different times prior to the ceremony based on their last names. This is being done in an effort to maintain six feet of physical distance while they wait to be seated.
The school is recommending that attendees of graduates with last names starting with the letters A through L arrive between 9:20 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Attendees with last names starting with the letters M through Z should arrive between 9:41 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Ushers will dismiss graduates and attendees at the end of the ceremony. Graduates and attendees will be required to depart from Blue Devil Stadium through the designated exit location, return to their vehicles and immediately leave the premises. School officials will supervise the parking lot to ensure graduates and attendees leave in a timely manner.
Plattsmouth will livestream the graduation ceremony at www.pcsd.org to allow other community members to watch it. It will be available in the BDTV section under the For Community tab at the top of the homepage.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty said he was pleased to be able to have a chance to provide the Class of 2020 with an in-person commencement event.
“We are thankful that we were able to effectively work with Sarpy/Cass Health Department Director Sarah Schram to formulate a plan for honoring and recognizing our seniors at an in-person graduation ceremony,” Hasty said. “Thank you for your support with implementing this plan for our 2020 seniors.”
Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood-Murdock will host its graduation ceremony in the high school gym. Attendance will be limited to eight family members of each graduate. The eight guests must be seated together in a designated location during the ceremony.
Graduates and parents were required to notify Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer of the guests on their lists by Wednesday, July 22. This deadline will allow E-M officials to arrange seating in the gym, which has an occupancy of 1,100 for the main bleachers and gym floor.
Graduates will be seated in chairs with at least six feet of physical distance between each student. Diplomas will be distributed to graduates in a contactless manner. Handshaking will not be allowed. All attendees will be encouraged to wear cloth masks.
Ushers will dismiss graduates and attendees from the gym at the end of the ceremony. Graduates and attendees will be required to depart from the school building through the designated exit location and return to their vehicles. There will not be a greeting line for graduates at the conclusion of the event.
Elmwood-Murdock will livestream the graduation ceremony at https://striv.tv/channel/elmwood-murdock/. The broadcast will be available to all community members who would like to watch the event.
Weeping Water
Weeping Water will host its graduation ceremony in the high school gym. Attendance will be limited to 12 guests of each graduate. The 12 guests must be seated together in their designated location during the ceremony.
Everyone in attendance at Weeping Water Activities Center will be required to wear a mask. Graduates will be seated in chairs with at least six feet of physical distance between each student. Diplomas will be distributed to students in a contactless manner. Handshaking will not be allowed.
Ushers will dismiss graduates and attendees from Weeping Water Activities Center at the end of the ceremony. They will be required to depart from the school building through the designated exit location and return to their vehicles.
The school district cancelled Prom this past Saturday due to the COVID-19 situation. The school has also cancelled activities for the next two weeks with two exceptions. Graduation will take place and the community weight room will remain open.
Louisville
Louisville will not be hosting an in-person graduation ceremony this year. School officials announced Monday they would be calling off the commencement event. The district had planned to hold an in-person event on July 25, but increased community spread of COVID-19 caused those plans to change.
Superintendent Andrew Farber told district patrons school officials worked in conjunction with Sarpy/Cass Health Department representatives when making their decision. The district has also closed all facilities and suspended activities until further notice.
